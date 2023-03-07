Frax Share (FXS) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $688.65 million and $9.55 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $9.25 or 0.00041946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,457,892 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

