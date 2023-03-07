Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.1 %

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $131.63. 169,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

