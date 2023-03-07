Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 406,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,131. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 364,650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.