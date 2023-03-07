Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FCPT stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 406,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,131. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
