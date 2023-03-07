Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of FWONK traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 769,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

