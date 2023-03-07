Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Formula One Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Formula One Group Stock Performance
Shares of FWONK traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 769,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.