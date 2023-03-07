Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 541,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Formula One Group Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 168,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,530. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
