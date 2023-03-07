FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

FMC Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after buying an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 267,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,734. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

