Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

