First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $21,132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $7,813,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $7,049,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

