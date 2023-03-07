First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.02. 78,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 116,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 151.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 408,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 246,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 174,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 172,291 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 952,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 160,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,763.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,801 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

