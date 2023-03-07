First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.02. 78,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 116,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
