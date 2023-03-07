First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of FEM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,262. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
