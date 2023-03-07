First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FEM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,262. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

