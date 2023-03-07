First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE:FM traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.42. The company had a trading volume of 754,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,393. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

