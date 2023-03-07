First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 1,956,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,187,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 169,442 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

