First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Up 6.7% in February

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

FGBIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 4,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

