Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSMGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $925.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.