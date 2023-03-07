Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $3,590,586. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

EXAS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. 536,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,623. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

