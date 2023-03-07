Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 527,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Evolus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Evolus by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 236,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $515.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

