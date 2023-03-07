EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $11.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NYSE EVGO opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EVgo by 1,876.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 984,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EVgo by 98.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

