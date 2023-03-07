EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $11.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
EVgo Price Performance
NYSE EVGO opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. EVgo has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.94.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
