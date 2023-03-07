EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 925,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. 162,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

