Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in February

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Evergy Stock Down 1.5 %

EVRG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

