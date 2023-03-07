European Metals (LON:EMH) Shares Up 5.7%

European Metals Holdings Limited (LON:EMH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.44). 275,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 128,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).

The firm has a market cap of £71.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About European Metals

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

