Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. UBS Group upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

