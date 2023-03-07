Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.38.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. UBS Group upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Shares of EEFT stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.
