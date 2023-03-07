Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.31% of Euronav worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Euronav Stock Down 1.1 %

Euronav Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. 454,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,398. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Euronav Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

