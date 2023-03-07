Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004758 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,712,513 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

