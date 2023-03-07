Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Insider Karen Penrose Buys 7,238 Shares

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose acquired 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.07 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,982.66 ($10,055.48).

Estia Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.

Estia Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Estia Health’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Estia Health Company Profile

Estia Health Limited provides residential aged care home services in Australia. The company operates 68 residential aged care homes in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. Estia Health Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

