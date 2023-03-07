Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Essent Group has raised its dividend by an average of 42.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essent Group has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,606,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Essent Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

