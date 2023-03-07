ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Trading Up 4.3%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.04 and last traded at $62.04. Approximately 49,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 250,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at ESAB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ESAB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ESAB by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 273,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,754,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.