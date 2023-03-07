Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.48

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Ergo has a total market cap of $98.99 million and approximately $926,225.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,100.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00387743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00680231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00086248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00552377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009797 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,711,255 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

