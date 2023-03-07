EOS Price Reaches $1.18 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00005299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $164.80 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006719 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004578 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001483 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,663,590 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

