Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRDA opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $145,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,953.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $145,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 4,550 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $86,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at $312,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $297,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

