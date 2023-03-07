Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.87.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $145,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,953.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $145,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,953.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $86,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $297,653. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.