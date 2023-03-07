EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 10,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 1,539,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,474. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

