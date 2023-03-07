Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

