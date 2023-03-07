ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.76. 11,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 10,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ENDRA Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.