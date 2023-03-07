ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.76. 11,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 10,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.89.
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
