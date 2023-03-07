Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EDR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 537,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $53,551.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,302. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $3,902,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

