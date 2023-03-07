Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 13,200,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,772. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.