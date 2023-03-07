Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Head to Head Analysis

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Embark Technology and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Parsons 2 3 2 0 2.00

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $233.33, indicating a potential upside of 8,874.36%. Parsons has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Parsons.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Parsons 2.30% 8.47% 4.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Embark Technology and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million ($7.73) -0.34 Parsons $4.20 billion 1.12 $96.66 million $0.88 51.09

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parsons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parsons beats Embark Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. It operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is involved in advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, missile defense systems, C5ISR, space launch and situational awareness, geospatial intelligence, RF signals intelligence, nuclear and chemical waste remediation, and engineering services. The Critical Infrastructure segment offers integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, VA.

