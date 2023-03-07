Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Price Performance

ELLO traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ellomay Capital has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

