Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $48,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.02. 795,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

