eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Down 8.8% in February

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 161,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

eGain Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 million, a P/E ratio of -111.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in eGain by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in eGain by 1,354.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About eGain

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

