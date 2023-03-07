Efinity Token Price Tops $0.0801 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $49.39 million and $790,908.96 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,326,111 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

