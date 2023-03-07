eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 133,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. 153,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,360. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 166,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

