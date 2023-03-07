Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

