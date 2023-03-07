Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 67.43 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £142.51 million, a P/E ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.61.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ediston Property Investment

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($7,816.26). Corporate insiders own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) target price on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More

