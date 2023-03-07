Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 48,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,509. The company has a market cap of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Insider Activity

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $386,043.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter worth about $86,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

