Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ebix Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 640,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,966. The company has a market cap of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Ebix has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Get Ebix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ebix Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.