eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 15,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 216,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in eBay by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 543,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in eBay by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,461 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

