Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 230,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 136.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 95,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.