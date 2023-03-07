Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 46.2% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 230,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 136.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 95,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $29.66.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
