Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Eat & Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

