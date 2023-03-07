EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises 3.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.76% of EastGroup Properties worth $47,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,070. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average is $157.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

Several research firms have commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

