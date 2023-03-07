Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 742,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,380. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

